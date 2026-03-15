Annual Color Fun Run

This package includes 1 bag of color, a Color Run Tshirt, and 1 Bracelet. When listing your student's name on the next page, please list the size number for their tshirt. Sizes available are Youth Small to Extra Large and Adult Small to Extra Large.

This package includes 1 bag of color, a Color Run Tshirt, and 1 Bracelet. When listing your student's name on the next page, please list the size number for their tshirt. Sizes available are Youth Small to Extra Large and Adult Small to Extra Large.

More details...