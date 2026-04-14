Hosted by

Grand Lodge of Vermont F.&A.M.

About this event

Annual Communication June 9-11, 2026

228 E Mountain Rd

Killington, VT 05751, USA

Grand Master's Banquet June 9 - 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
$60

Social Hour (cash bar) 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm At Preston's in the Killington Grand Hotel. Killington Grand Campfire Buffet in Northstar I & II

Grand Lodge Breakfast Buffet - June 10 - 6:30 am - 9:00 am
$25

Killington Grand Sunrise Buffet Northstar I & II

Spouses Program June 10 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
$45

Spouse program commences at 9:00 am Oscar Wilde I, includes lunch and transportation to Woodstock, Vermont.

Grand Lodge Banquet - June 10 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
$72

Social Hour (cash bar) 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm At Preston's in the Killington Grand Hotel. Killington Grand Farm to Table Buffet in Northstar I & II

Grand Lodge Breakfast Buffet - June 11 6:30 am - 9:00 am
$25

Killington Grand Sunrise Breakfast Buffet in Northstar I & II

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