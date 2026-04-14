Annual Communication June 9-11, 2026

About this event
Social Hour (cash bar) 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm At Preston's in the Killington Grand Hotel. Killington Grand Campfire Buffet in Northstar I & II
Killington Grand Sunrise Buffet Northstar I & II
Spouse program commences at 9:00 am Oscar Wilde I, includes lunch and transportation to Woodstock, Vermont.
Social Hour (cash bar) 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm At Preston's in the Killington Grand Hotel. Killington Grand Farm to Table Buffet in Northstar I & II
Killington Grand Sunrise Breakfast Buffet in Northstar I & II
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!