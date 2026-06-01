Annual Community Celebration Luncheon

About this event
Arlington, TX 76011, USA
Ticket for one. Includes lunch.
A table for 10 people and lunch for 10 people.
This includes sponsor recognition on all digital communication. Table sponsor signage.
Logo branded on promotional item, recognition on all digital materials, one table for 10 people, gym or field banner up for one year.
Logo recognition on all digital materials, one table for 10 people, and a gym or field Banner.
$
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