Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA

Hosted by

Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA

About this event

Annual Community Celebration Luncheon

Globe Life Field 734 Stadium Dr E

Arlington, TX 76011, USA

Individual
$50

Ticket for one. Includes lunch.

Table - 10 seats
$500

A table for 10 people and lunch for 10 people.

Table Sponsor
$1,000

This includes sponsor recognition on all digital communication. Table sponsor signage.

Promotional Item Branded Giveaway
$5,000

Logo branded on promotional item, recognition on all digital materials, one table for 10 people, gym or field banner up for one year.

Gold Sponsorship - Limited to Two Sponsors
$2,500

Logo recognition on all digital materials, one table for 10 people, and a gym or field Banner.

Add a donation for Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA

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