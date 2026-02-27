Free & Accepted Masons Of New Jersey

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Free & Accepted Masons Of New Jersey

About this event

Annual Community Fish Fry for a Cause

345 River Rd

Princeton, NJ 08540, USA

Adults
$25

Adults

On the check out page - Select “Other” from the dropdown in the Summary section to remove the optional donation to Zeffy

Child (6-12)
$10

Child (6-12)

On the check out page - Select “Other” from the dropdown in the Summary section to remove the optional donation to Zeffy

Children Under 6
Free

Children Under 6

Private Table Reservation
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table seats 8

On the check out page - Select “Other” from the dropdown in the Summary section to remove the optional donation to Zeffy

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!