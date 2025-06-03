Washington State Lake Protection Association

Hosted by

Washington State Lake Protection Association

About this event

WALPA Annual Conference 2025

3000 W Marina Dr

Moses Lake, WA 98837, USA

Member
$325

Individual registration for existing members in good standing.

Non-member
$400

Individual registration for non-members. You can still become a member! Join here to get the member discount: https://www.walpa.org/membership/

Single day
$200

Individual registration for existing members in good standing for a single day.

Student
$100

To receive this special student rate – all you need to do is become a WALPA Student Member. Student membership is free! Sign up here: https://www.walpa.org/membership/ Students can indicate if they would like to be considered for a donated registration and may be refunded following the conference.

Donate a student registration
$100

Help send a student to the conference by donating a registration fee. These donations will be assigned to students indicating a need and any surplus will help fund future scholarships.

Add a donation for Washington State Lake Protection Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!