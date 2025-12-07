Annual Conference 2026

Hosted by
Registration to attend General Sessions & Workshops. Each member will need to register individually for hospitality room activities.
By purchasing this Moose Pass, you will be counted as having donated to all Endowment Collections during the conference. You will also get credit with Moose Charities for your donation.
This ticket will permit you to enjoy the Wed night dinner in the convention hall. When In Rome, Penne Pasta, Marinara & Creamy pesto Sauce, Sliced Grilled Chicken, Gilled Shrimp, Broccoli & Carrots, Caesar Salad Bar, Garlic Bread and Tiramisu for Dessert. Coffee, Tea, or Soft Drink Service.
This ticket will permit you to enjoy the Thur night dinner in the convention hall. Everything is Better with Bacon. Maple Bacon Pork Loin, Chicken with Roasted Garlic Sauce, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Deluxe Salad Bar, Dinner Rolls & Butter, and Cheesecake. Coffee, Tea, or Soft Drink Service.
This is a breakfast meeting for the Past State Presidents and Past Deputy Grand Regents of Michigan.
This ticket will permit you to enjoy the Friday breakfast in the convention hall. The All American. Choice of Hickory Smoke Bacon or Sausage Links, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, and French Toast with Syrup served with seasonal Whole Fruit. Coffee, Tea, or Juice Service.
This ticket will permit you to enjoy the Friday lunch in the convention hall. Mac & Cheese buffet. Tossed Salad with Assorted Dressings, Smoked Gouda & White Cheddar Mac, Marican Mac, Popcorn Chicken, Pulled Pork, Deep Fried Mushrooms, Bacon, Chives, French Fried Onions, BBQ & Buffalo Sauce. Chase it with a cookie. Coffee, Tea, or Soft Drink Service.
This ticket will admit you to enjoy the Fun Night and dinner in the convention hall. Land & Sea. Salmon with Dill Cream Sauce, Grilled Pesto Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Vegetable, Deluxe Salad bar, Dinner Rolls & Butter, and Carrot or Chocolate Cake. Coffee, Tea, or Soft Drink Service.
This ticket will permit you to enjoy the Saturday breakfast in the convention hall. The All American. Choice of Hickory Smoke Bacon or Sausage Links, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, and French Toast with Syrup served with seasonal Whole Fruit. Coffee, Tea, or Juice Service.
This is only for Lodge Presidents/Administrators.
This ticket will permit you to enjoy the Saturday lunch in the convention hall. The Fiesta Buffet. Flour Tortillas, Hard Taco Shells, & Torilla CHips with Seasoned Beef, Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Warm Queso, Shredded Lettuce, Onion and Tomato, Jalapenos, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Salsa. Followed with Cinnamon Sugar Churros. Coffee, Tea, or Soft Drink Service.
This ticket will permit you to enjoy the Saturday Banquet in the convention hall. Chicken Parmesan, 4 Cheese Lasagna, Deluxe Salad, Cauliflower, Broccoli, & Carrots Vegetables, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Dinner Rolls and Butter, Strawberry Cream Shortcake or Red Velvet Cake. Coffee, Tea, or Soft Drink Service.
We will be showing a movie for the kids with Pizza and Ice Cream from 6:30-? in training room ___. Bring comfies and a sleeping bag to lay on if you like. Please let us know how many kids are coming with you.
This is only for Ladies who are earning their degree.
Donation to cover hospitality room expenses.
Administrator-Accounting Course (AAC) Day one of two full days of in-depth instruction focused on financial accuracy, reporting, and best day-to-day practices for Lodge
WOTM Treasurer Training Class
WOTM Officer Training Class
Lodge Leadership Training Class
