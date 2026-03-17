Hosted by

Pojulu Community North American

About this event

Annual Conference

414 W Bedford Euless Rd

Hurst, TX 76053, USA

Family (Includes: Two adults and Minors)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recommended for couples. Please note: this package covers 2 adults and children ages 17 and under only. Individuals 18 and older must purchase a separate ticket to register or will be denied entry at the door. No exceptions!


Adult (Single)
$150

Open to individuals over the age of 18. Please note: Includes 1 adult and children ages 17 and under.

Student
$75

Open to ACTIVE college students under 25. Please note: Student ID will be required at check-in. Also, it covers 1 student and children ages 17 and under.


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