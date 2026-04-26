The Sons and Daughters of the United States Middle Passage (SDUSMP) is proud to announce its 10th Annual Conference, America 500K: Honoring the 500,000 Enslaved at the Dawn of the American Revolution, taking place virtually on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM. This year's one-day conference will open with a keynote address by historian Sharece Blakney of the Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum, followed by a Q&A session, the 2026 Phillis Wheatley Literary Awards, and the Service Awards. Pre-recorded presentations focused on the theme America 500K, along with genealogical and historical topics, will be available exclusively to ticket holders on the SDUSMP website. Join us as we commemorate, connect, and educate in celebration of 10 years of honoring our ancestors.





***Please note: You are under no obligation to contribute any funds to Zeffy (the host) or our organization. However, any contributions made will be greatly appreciated.