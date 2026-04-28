THE WEB COMMUNITY

Hosted by

THE WEB COMMUNITY

About this event

Annual Conference

TBD

General Admission
$109
Available until Jun 15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be available.

VIP Admission
$199

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas—breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Photo with celebrity guest, swag gift.

Honoree Registration
$129

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas—breakfast, lunch, and snacks. picture in the WEB Magazine, a professional headshot, commemorative plaque, free entry into Conference.

Vendor
$75

(1) 6ft table, 2 chairs. (You can upgrade to include meals for $40) No meal included

afternoon session
$50
Available until Jun 15

general admission entrance to the after-lunch session, no meal included

table
$825
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for up to 8 people

Vendor + meal
$115

(1) 6ft table, 2 chairs. Lunch ticket included

VIP Honoree
$280

Honorees only! 10 minutes of speaking time, 20-second speaker reel by videographer. Special seating for speakers

Honoree 1st payment
$65

1st of 2 payments. Pay 1st payment by close of business day May 30, 2026. Non refundable deposit.

Add a donation for THE WEB COMMUNITY

$

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