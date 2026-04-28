Annual Conference

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be available.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas—breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Photo with celebrity guest, swag gift.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas—breakfast, lunch, and snacks. picture in the WEB Magazine, a professional headshot, commemorative plaque, free entry into Conference.
(1) 6ft table, 2 chairs. (You can upgrade to include meals for $40) No meal included
general admission entrance to the after-lunch session, no meal included
Table for up to 8 people
(1) 6ft table, 2 chairs. Lunch ticket included
Honorees only! 10 minutes of speaking time, 20-second speaker reel by videographer. Special seating for speakers
1st of 2 payments. Pay 1st payment by close of business day May 30, 2026. Non refundable deposit.
$
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