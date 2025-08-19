The Non-Member ticket is designed for professionals who are not currently members of the National Association of Black Counselors (NABC) but want to attend the 2026 Annual Conference. This ticket provides full access to all keynote sessions, CE-eligible workshops, division meetings, networking events, and conference activities, including Greek Night and the Amethyst Ball. Non-members are encouraged to consider joining NABC prior to registration, as membership offers discounted rates and exclusive year-round benefits.