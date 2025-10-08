Annual Conference

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General registration includes access to all conference activities, including educational sessions, breakfasts, lunches, evening social events, and trivia night. Conservation Districts are eligible for discounted rates based on membership level, please refer to your email for your coupon code. The optional Wednesday Mushroom Workshop is available as a $20 add-on at checkout.
Any attendee can choose the one-day option and choose between, Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday and still receive the full day of content, social events, and breakfast/lunch for that day.
Wednesday at 9am join us for a hands-on exploration of mushroom cultivation and ecology! Participants will take home a 5-lb mushroom grow kit to produce fresh mushrooms at home and learn how workshops like this can be used locally to inspire community education and sustainability. MACD special pricing to provide a discounted experience for this conference only! Limited to 50 participants.
Directors or District Managers, attend Sunday December 7 from 5-8pm for Director 101 training with MACD and MDARD. Includes dinner.
Are you a Director who can only attend one day? This is for you! In addition to the free Director 101 Training and Annual Business Meeting, this includes access to the Open Partner Luncheon, All Monday afternoon sessions.
General registration includes access to all conference activities, including educational sessions, breakfasts, lunches, evening social events, and trivia night. Conservation Districts are eligible for discounted rates based on membership level, please refer to your email for your coupon code. The optional Wednesday Mushroom Workshop is available as a $20 add-on at checkout.
Any attendee can choose the one-day option and choose between, Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday and still receive the full day of content, social events, and breakfast/lunch for that day.
Add-on to any paid ticket type. Pre-registration required for this session, maximum of 30 people! Hands-on workshop making tinctures from native plants while learning how to integrate it into your Native plant marketing at your district. No cost, but additional registration required. Session scheduled for November 9 at 3:30pm in North BB.
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