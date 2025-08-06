NACOPRW Annual Convention

Puerto Rico
Access to welcome reception, convention panels and workshops, leadership luncheon and evening reception.
For paid members of a chapter or at-large.
Access to welcome reception, convention panels and workshops, leadership luncheon and evening reception.
Access to welcome reception, convention panels and workshops, leadership luncheon and evening reception.
For current students or local residents.
Access to evening reception
Vendor table for Saturday, November 8th - Full Day
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing