Federated Garden Clubs of NYS, INC

Hosted by

Federated Garden Clubs of NYS, INC

About this event

Annual Convention 2026

660 Albany Shaker Rd

Albany, NY 12211, USA

Full Time Convention
$280

Includes Convention fee, 2 lunches, 1 dinner

Part Time Convention - Monday
$180

Includes Convention fee, 1 lunch, 1 dinner

Part Time Convention - Tuesday
$140

Includes Convention fee, 1 lunch

Tour - Sunday June 14
$35

Tour of Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site and Ten Broek Mansion, includes bagged lunch

Botanical Arts Pin Workshop
$10

Includes Workshop fee and all materials

Hotel Reservation 6/13/2026
$170

Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night.

Hotel Reservation Sunday 6/14/2026
$170

Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night. Incidentals & surcharges are not included in amount.

Hotel Reservation Monday 6/15/2026
$170

Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night. Incidentals & surcharges are not included in amount.

Hotel Reservation Tuesday 6/16/2026
$170

Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night. Incidentals & surcharges are not included in amount.

Hotel Reservation Wednesday 6/17/2026
$170

Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night. Incidentals & surcharges are not included in amount.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!