Annual Convention 2026

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About this event
Includes Convention fee, 2 lunches, 1 dinner
Includes Convention fee, 1 lunch, 1 dinner
Includes Convention fee, 1 lunch
Tour of Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site and Ten Broek Mansion, includes bagged lunch
Includes Workshop fee and all materials
Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night.
Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night. Incidentals & surcharges are not included in amount.
Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night. Incidentals & surcharges are not included in amount.
Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night. Incidentals & surcharges are not included in amount.
Room rate $170.00, double occupancy per-night. Incidentals & surcharges are not included in amount.
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