Annual Coop Play- Don't Change That Dial!

Standard seating admission for one guest.

General Admission

Join us for an unforgettable evening of live theatre, creativity, and classic fun as our talented cast brings Don’t Change That Dial! to life on stage.

Your ticket helps support the production, including costumes, props, set design, and all the behind-the-scenes magic that make this event possible.





Immediate family of cast members: A courtesy code is available for complimentary admission. However, if you’re able, we warmly encourage making a donation in support of your performer and the production. After months of rehearsals, memorizing lines, and hard work, donations are a meaningful way to celebrate your child while helping offset production costs and support future events.





Every ticket and donation helps keep the curtain up. 🎭