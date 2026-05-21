Annual Crab Feast 2026

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About this event
Baltimore, MD 21207, USA
General Admission
Your ticket includes entry to the Empowered to Elevate Crab Feast Fundraiser featuring steamed crabs, corn on the cob, fried chicken, hot buffet, live DJ entertainment, and an afternoon filled with great food and good vibes. Cash bar available.
Proceeds support Empowered to Elevate’s community initiatives and youth outreach efforts. Guests are encouraged to bring school supplies donations to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.
Reserve your spot today with our flexible payment option! Pay 50% now to secure your ticket and the remaining balance by July 12th. Please note: all payments made toward tickets are non-refundable. Failure to complete the final payment by the due date will result in forfeiture of your ticket and all monies paid.
Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of steamed crabs, hot buffet, fried chicken, music by the DJ, and good vibes — while supporting our school supplies donation drive!
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