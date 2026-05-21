Annual Crab Feast 2026

General Admission

Your ticket includes entry to the Empowered to Elevate Crab Feast Fundraiser featuring steamed crabs, corn on the cob, fried chicken, hot buffet, live DJ entertainment, and an afternoon filled with great food and good vibes. Cash bar available.





Proceeds support Empowered to Elevate’s community initiatives and youth outreach efforts. Guests are encouraged to bring school supplies donations to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.