duPont Manual Alumni Association, Inc

Hosted by

duPont Manual Alumni Association, Inc

About this event

Inaugural Crimson Extravaganza Reunion

120 W Lee St

Louisville, KY 40208, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants Entry to the event, includes one plate buffet meal by Kingsley Catering, one school tour, raffle ticket for door prizes, access to the silent auction and gift. You have the option to RSVP your Homecoming Football Game access, Friday September 26, (you are responsible for parking).

Contributor Ticket
$20

For internal use only. Ticket is for those working the event or contributing to the production of the event. Must be pre-approved.

Commitee Member
$1

For internal use only.

Add a donation for duPont Manual Alumni Association, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!