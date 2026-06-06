New Hope Church of God in Christ

Hosted by

New Hope Church of God in Christ

About this event

Annual Crusade Against Drugs & Violence in Fredericksburg, VA

311 Glover St

Fredericksburg, VA 22401, USA

Hotel + Bus Transportation (1 adult in the room)
$380

Adult hotel stay for two nights + bus transportation

Hotel + Bus Transportation (2 adults in the room)
$270

Adult hotel stay for two nights + bus transportation for each adult in the room

Hotel + Bus Transportation (3 adults in the room)
$235

Adult hotel stay for two nights + bus transportation for each adult in the room

Hotel + Bus Transportation (4 adults in the room)
$215

Adult hotel stay for two nights + bus transportation for each adult in the room

ROOM ONLY - 1 adult or married couple
$210

Hotel stay for two nights

ROOM ONLY - 2 adults in the room
$110

Hotel stay for two nights for each adult in the room

ROOM ONLY - 3 adults in the room
$75

Hotel stay for two nights for each adult in the room

ROOM ONLY - 4 adults in the room
$55

Hotel stay for two nights for each adult in the room

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