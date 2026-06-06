Annual Crusade Against Drugs & Violence in Fredericksburg, VA

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Adult hotel stay for two nights + bus transportation
Adult hotel stay for two nights + bus transportation for each adult in the room
Adult hotel stay for two nights + bus transportation for each adult in the room
Adult hotel stay for two nights + bus transportation for each adult in the room
Hotel stay for two nights
Hotel stay for two nights for each adult in the room
Hotel stay for two nights for each adult in the room
Hotel stay for two nights for each adult in the room
$
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