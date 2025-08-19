Annual DC Event Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy 7 nights (August 1-8, 2026) at The Westin Los Cabos Resort Villas - Baja Point.
Item includes:
Format: Winner will be connected via email to donor to arrange reservation.
Starting bid
Enjoy a three-night weekend away at a beautiful cabin in Luray, VA, just two hours from DC.
Housing anywhere from 2-6 guests, it contains one bedroom and one full bathroom in the main cabin, and two additional bedrooms and one full bathroom in a private side guest house.
The Eden House is perfectly suited for a family vacation, a small group gathering or a romantic retreat for two.
Amenities include a 6-person hot tub, outdoor propane grill, bonfire pit, fully stocked kitchen, smart TVs, and board games.
Item includes:
Format: Digital certificate will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificate can be collected from Silent Auction area.
Donated by: Chris & Nicole Wells
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night, including dinner, a show, and an overnight stay, at MGM National Harbor!
Package includes:
Format: Digital certificate will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificate can be collected from Silent Auction area.
Donated by: MGM Resorts International
Starting bid
Take a day trip to Gainesville, VA, just one hour outside of DC! Your first stop is Old Bust Head Brewing Co for a brewery tour and tasting for you and up to seven of your friends. Then, drive just a few minutes to The Winery at Sunridge Farm for two flights of four wines apiece. Both places regularly host live music--check out their websites for their schedules!
Item includes:
Format: Physical gift cards can be collected at the Silent Auction area or will be mailed or dropped off to winner.
Donated by: Old Bust Head Brewing Company and The Winery at Sunridge Farm
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night of fun activity on DC's waterfront.
Your first stop is a cocktail tasting experience from DC Urban Oasis, led by famous bartender Kapri Robinson. With the secret password, guests are granted VIP access to one of DC's top cocktail rooms. Once settled, guests are first guided through a professional tasting of spirits. As guests sip and shake, Kapri walks them through the craft of cocktail-making, sharing expert tips, the rich history behind every spirit and cocktail, and how she adds her personal touch to each recipe.
Then, walk just a few minutes to Live-K Karaoke and sing the night away in a private room, featuring world-class audio equipment and thousands of song options!
Item includes:
Format: Physical gift cards can be collected at the Silent Auction area or will be mailed or dropped off to winner.
Donated by: Live-K Karaoke and DC Urban Oasis
Starting bid
Move + Groove around DC, with dance lessons at DanceSport Dupont and barre classes at Barre3 on 14th street!
Located in the heart of Dupont Circle, DanceSport Dupont is dedicated to adult dance education with a focus on fun, inclusivity, and building community through movement. They offer dynamic group classes and private coaching across a variety of styles such as Salsa, Bachata, Country Western Two-Step, Line Dance, Brazilian Zouk, Swing, and Wedding Dance Coaching.
Barre3's efficient + effective workout combines strength, cardio, and mindfulness. When you work out with them, you'll move through low-impact isometric moves, large-range cardio bursts, and mind-centering breath work. Barre3 instructors will challenge you to find your edge while creating space for you to define what success looks like for you in every workout.
Item includes:
Format: Digital certificate will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificate can be collected from Silent Auction area.
Donated by: Barre 3 and DanceSport Dupont
Starting bid
Take a group of friends (or your significant other) for a day at the golf simulator, followed by food and drinks!
Start your day at Five Iron Golf near Gallery Place. Outfit with state-of-the-art Trackman technology and high-speed cameras, call dibs on a simulator for you and up to 5 friends.
Then, walk just four minutes to Clyde's of Gallery Place for 19th hole drinks and bites.
Item includes:
Format: Physical gift cards can be collected at the Silent Auction area or will be mailed or dropped off to winner.
Donated by: Clyde's Restaurant Group and Five Iron Golf.
Starting bid
See a show at Signature Theatre, Keegan Theatre, and Alamo Drafthouse!
Signature Theatre is in Shirlington, VA. Their 25-26 season includes Fiddler on the Roof, In Clay, Pippin, and more!
Keegan Theatre is near Dupont Circle. Their 25-26 season includes Lizzie the Musical and an Irish Carol!
Alamo Drafthouse's DC location is in Northeast near Rhode Island Ave. The Alamo Drafthouse Theater is good food, good drinks, and good film, all at the same place!
Item includes:
Format: Digital certificate will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificate can be collected from Silent Auction area.
Donated by: Signature Theatre, Keegan Theatre, and Alamo Drafthouse
Starting bid
Enjoy two unique dining experiences--dinner in a the location of your choice with a private chef, and dinner out at Lydia on H, an afro Caribbean infused restaurant.
CookinGenie allows you to hire a private chef for the night! All you do is enter your location, select a chef and the dishes you want prepared, and schedule a time! Your chef will shop from neighborhood stores, cook in your kitchen, and clean up afterwards.
Visit Lydia on H for a dinner and drinks experience for two. Enjoy Afro-Caribbean cuisine, cocktails, and good vibes!
Item includes:
Format: Digital certificates will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificate can be collected from Silent Auction area.
Donated by: Lydia on H and CookinGenie
Starting bid
Enjoy wholesome fun activities with your family or friends!
Pick blueberries at Butler's Orchard in Germantown, MD, during the 2026 blueberry season, and take home your own bucket of blueberries.
And try Beat the Bomb DC, where, in the Paint, Foam, or Slime Mission Experience, your team of 4–6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint, Foam or Slime Bomb, or
else... GET BLASTED!
Item includes:
Format: Digital certificates will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificates can be collected from Silent Auction area.
Donated by: Beat the Bomb DC and Butler's Orchard
Starting bid
Your group of 10 friends or family will enjoy a scavenger hunt around town and a murder mystery party!
Item includes:
Format: Digital certificates will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificates can be collected from Silent Auction area.
Donated by: Let's Roam and AmazingCo
Starting bid
Try something new your next THREE date nights. Grab your partner and try out couples dancing, embark on a scavenger hunt, and taste creative ice cream flavors!
Item Includes:
Format: Digital certificates will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificates can be collected from Silent Auction area.
Donated by: Let's Roam and AmazingCo
Starting bid
Get your tickets to celebrate Roots of Development and Development without Dependency in 2026!
Item includes:
Format: Digital certificates will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificates can be collected from Silent Auction area.
Donated by: Roots of Development
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!