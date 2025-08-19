Annual DC Event Silent Auction

Enjoy a three-night weekend away at a beautiful cabin in Luray, VA, just two hours from DC.





Housing anywhere from 2-6 guests, it contains one bedroom and one full bathroom in the main cabin, and two additional bedrooms and one full bathroom in a private side guest house.





The Eden House is perfectly suited for a family vacation, a small group gathering or a romantic retreat for two.





Amenities include a 6-person hot tub, outdoor propane grill, bonfire pit, fully stocked kitchen, smart TVs, and board games.





Item includes:

Voucher for 3-night stay at Eden House in Luray, VA

Format: Digital certificate will be sent to winner via email and/or physical certificate can be collected from Silent Auction area.

Donated by: Chris & Nicole Wells