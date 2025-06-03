Includes admission to the Annual Devon’s Legacy Auction Gala on November 15, 2025. Enjoy an inspiring evening featuring a live and silent auction, heartfelt storytelling, hors d'oeuvres, and drinks—all in support of our Fire Academy Scholarship Program. 💙 100% of proceeds help remove financial barriers for aspiring firefighters by covering tuition, gear, and certification costs. Your ticket purchase helps turn purpose into action—and honors a legacy of service.

Includes admission to the Annual Devon’s Legacy Auction Gala on November 15, 2025. Enjoy an inspiring evening featuring a live and silent auction, heartfelt storytelling, hors d'oeuvres, and drinks—all in support of our Fire Academy Scholarship Program. 💙 100% of proceeds help remove financial barriers for aspiring firefighters by covering tuition, gear, and certification costs. Your ticket purchase helps turn purpose into action—and honors a legacy of service.

More details...