Alpha Gamma Xi Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Alpha Gamma Xi Sorority Inc

About this event

Annual Diamond Ball Fundraiser

Marriott Chicago 8535 W Higgins Rd

Chicago, IL 60631, USA

General Admission
$100
Available until Jun 1

Thank you for your purchase.

VIP Admission
$200

Reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only swag bag.

Vendor
$75

Thank you for supporting our Annual Diamond Ball

Diamond Level Sponsor
$5,000

*Title Sponsor Recognition (“Presented by…” branding) *Logo on all marketing materials, press releases, and step & repeat banner *Reserved VIP table for 10 *Social media and website spotlight for 3 months *Recognition in post-event thank-you message and newsletter

Sapphire Level Sponsor
$3,000

*full-page ad in event program *Reserved seating for 5 *Logo on select digital promotions * Recognition from the stage during program

👑 Crown Level Sponsor
$2,000

*Quarter-page ad in event program *Reserved seating for 4 *Logo on select digital promotions * Recognition from the stage during program

Soror only
$300

Ticket for entire weekend including dinner and soror event (July 10-12)

Add a donation for Alpha Gamma Xi Sorority Inc

$

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