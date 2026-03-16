Annual Diamond Ball Fundraiser

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About this event
Chicago, IL 60631, USA
Thank you for your purchase.
Reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only swag bag.
Thank you for supporting our Annual Diamond Ball
*Title Sponsor Recognition (“Presented by…” branding) *Logo on all marketing materials, press releases, and step & repeat banner *Reserved VIP table for 10 *Social media and website spotlight for 3 months *Recognition in post-event thank-you message and newsletter
*full-page ad in event program *Reserved seating for 5 *Logo on select digital promotions * Recognition from the stage during program
*Quarter-page ad in event program *Reserved seating for 4 *Logo on select digital promotions * Recognition from the stage during program
Ticket for entire weekend including dinner and soror event (July 10-12)
$
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