Allston-Brighton Chamber Of Commerce Inc

Hosted by

Allston-Brighton Chamber Of Commerce Inc

About this event

Annual Dinner 2026

Spangler Center

117 Western Ave, Boston, MA 02163, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Individual ticket to the annual dinner

Table of 8 tickets
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 people. Please send the names of your guests to [email protected]

Sponsorship ---$10,000 Legacy Sponsor (8 dinner tickets)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

·      Top sponsor recognition

·      10 dinner tickets

·      Logo on all marketing materials

·      Featured recognition in slideshow and social media

·      Speaking opportunity during dinner

·      Logo on event signage

Sponsorship -- $7,500 Community Champion (8 dinner tickets)
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

·      8 dinner tickets

·      Prominent logo placement

·      Featured recognition in slideshow and social media

·      Slideshow & event signage

Sponsorship -- $5,000 Education Advocate (5 dinner tickets)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

·     5 dinner tickets

·     Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage.

Sponsorship --$2,500 Rising Star (2 dinner tickets)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

·     2 dinner tickets

·     Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage.

Sponsorship --$1,000 Scholarship Supporter (1 dinner ticket)
$1,000

·      1 dinner ticket

·     Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage.

Sponsorship--$500 Neighborhood Champion (No Dinner Tickets)
$500

Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage. Dinner ticket must be purchased separately

Sponsorship--$250 Community Partner (No Dinner Tickets)
$250

Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage. Dinner ticket must be purchased separately

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