Annual Dinner 2026

About this event
Individual ticket to the annual dinner
· Top sponsor recognition
· 10 dinner tickets
· Logo on all marketing materials
· Featured recognition in slideshow and social media
· Speaking opportunity during dinner
· Logo on event signage
· 8 dinner tickets
· Prominent logo placement
· Featured recognition in slideshow and social media
· Slideshow & event signage
· 5 dinner tickets
· Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage.
· 2 dinner tickets
· Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage.
· 1 dinner ticket
· Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage.
Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage. Dinner ticket must be purchased separately
Your company logo will be featured in our slideshow & event signage. Dinner ticket must be purchased separately
$
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