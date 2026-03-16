Annual Dinner Auction 2026

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About this event
$
Table includes 8 tickets and sponsorship acknowledgements. All tickets will be sat together. Requests for specific table placement are not guaranteed but we will try to accommodate. Please contact a Booster Board Member for table placement requests. Must be 21.
Individual tickets are considered general admission. Seating requests are not accepted. Please arrive early. Must be 21.
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