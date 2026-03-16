Bulldog Booster Club

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Bulldog Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Annual Dinner Auction 2026

9584 State Hwy 15

Mexico, MO 65265, USA

Add a donation for Bulldog Booster Club

$

Table
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table includes 8 tickets and sponsorship acknowledgements. All tickets will be sat together. Requests for specific table placement are not guaranteed but we will try to accommodate. Please contact a Booster Board Member for table placement requests. Must be 21.

Individual
$40

Individual tickets are considered general admission. Seating requests are not accepted. Please arrive early. Must be 21.

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