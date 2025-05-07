Annual Dinner Gala

Grants VIP entry to the event for cocktail hour, dinner, auction, and VIP seating for (10) guests, 30-second dedicated promotional video (shown at the event and shared online), featured in GAHT’s Alliance promotional video (shown at the event and shared online), full-page ad in the event program, recognition on website homepage and Alliance page, (3) dedicated social media posts, newsletter sponsor highlight, blog sponsor feature, recognition at event, and logo on event materials.