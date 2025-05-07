Annual Dinner Gala

Hosted by
About this event
$
Grants entry to the event for cocktail hour, dinner, and auction.
Discounted ticket for First Responders and Educators. Grants entry to the event for cocktail hour, dinner, and auction.
Grants entry to the event for eight (8) guests for cocktail hour, dinner, and auction.
Includes entry to the event for cocktail hour, dinner, auction and seating for (2) guests and name listed in the program.
Grants entry to the event for cocktail hour, dinner, auction, and seating for (4) guests, quarter-page ad in the program, recognition on website Alliance page, newsletter group thank-you, and logo on event materials.
Grants entry to the event for cocktail hour, dinner, auction, and seating for (6) guests, half-page ad in the program, recognition on website Alliance page, (1) dedicated social media post, newsletter group thank-you, recognition at event, and logo on event materials.
Grants VIP entry to the event for cocktail hour, dinner, auction, and VIP seating for (8) guests, featured in GAHT’s Alliance promotional video (shown at the event and shared online), full-page ad in the event program, recognition on website Alliance page, (2) dedicated social media posts, newsletter mention, recognition at event, and logo on event materials.
Grants VIP entry to the event for cocktail hour, dinner, auction, and VIP seating for (10) guests, 30-second dedicated promotional video (shown at the event and shared online), featured in GAHT’s Alliance promotional video (shown at the event and shared online), full-page ad in the event program, recognition on website homepage and Alliance page, (3) dedicated social media posts, newsletter sponsor highlight, blog sponsor feature, recognition at event, and logo on event materials.
Buy your raffle tickets in advance to save time at check-in! Includes 6 tickets.
Buy your raffle ticket in advance to save time at check-in! Includes 1 ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!