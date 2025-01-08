Annual Dinner Sponsorship

✔ Entitles sponsor to four event tickets
✔ Signage at the event
✔ Acknowledgement from the podium
✔ Listing on the DNA website
✔ Acknowledgement in the highly lauded "The Downtowner" newsletter
✔ Social media promotion
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
✔Entitles sponsor to six event tickets
✔Acknowledgement from the podium
✔Signage at the event
✔Listing on the DNA website
✔One feature article in the highly lauded "The Downtowner" newsletter
✔Social media promotion.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
✔Entitles sponsor to a speaking role at the dinner
✔Acknowledgment from the podium
✔Banner at event
✔Table of ten tickets
✔Logo on DNA success panels
✔Two feature articles in the highly lauded "The ✔Downtowner" newsletter
✔Listing on the DNA website
✔Social media promotion
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!