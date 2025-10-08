East Palo Alto Tennis and Tutoring

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East Palo Alto Tennis and Tutoring

About this event

Benefactor and Patron Early Registration for EPATT's 2026 Annual Dinner

Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club

2900 Sand Hill Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025, USA

*Benefactor (10 seats) but I plan to pay by CHECK
Free

*I am registering as a Benefactor today and will reach out to Amy Kohrman at [email protected] to let her know when to expect payment via check. Tickets are not confirmed until we receive payment. Payment is due by February 15, 2026.

*Patron (5 seats) but I plan to pay by CHECK
Free

*I am registering as a Patron today and will reach out to Amy Kohrman at [email protected] to inform her when to expect payment via check. Tickets are not confirmed until we receive payment. Payment is due by February 15, 2026.

Benefactor (10 seats) to be paid by DAF**
Free

I am registering as a Benefactor today and will reach out to Amy Kohrman at [email protected] to inform her when to expect my payment. Tickets are not confirmed until we receive payment. Payment is due by February 15, 2026.The non-deductible cost of each dinner is $175.00.

Patron (5 seats) to be paid by DAF**
Free

I am registering as a Patron today and will reach out to Amy Kohrman at [email protected] to inform her when to expect my payment. Tickets are not confirmed until we receive payment. Payment is due by February 15, 2026. The non-deductible cost of each dinner is $175.00.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!