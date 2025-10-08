Benefactor and Patron Early Registration for EPATT's 2026 Annual Dinner

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2900 Sand Hill Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025, USA
*I am registering as a Benefactor today and will reach out to Amy Kohrman at [email protected] to let her know when to expect payment via check. Tickets are not confirmed until we receive payment. Payment is due by February 15, 2026.
*I am registering as a Patron today and will reach out to Amy Kohrman at [email protected] to inform her when to expect payment via check. Tickets are not confirmed until we receive payment. Payment is due by February 15, 2026.
I am registering as a Benefactor today and will reach out to Amy Kohrman at [email protected] to inform her when to expect my payment. Tickets are not confirmed until we receive payment. Payment is due by February 15, 2026.The non-deductible cost of each dinner is $175.00.
I am registering as a Patron today and will reach out to Amy Kohrman at [email protected] to inform her when to expect my payment. Tickets are not confirmed until we receive payment. Payment is due by February 15, 2026. The non-deductible cost of each dinner is $175.00.
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