Annual Dues 2026

The New Initiate Membership Fee is a one‑time payment that covers all required costs for a girl joining our Assembly. This fee includes her first year of local dues, a personal Ritual book, the Grand Assembly registration fee, and both Supreme Assembly fees (the annual member fee and the one‑time initiate fee). Paying this single bundled amount ensures that every new member begins her Rainbow journey fully equipped, officially registered at all levels of the organization, and ready to participate in all activities for the year.