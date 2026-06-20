A blue shield with crossed swords, an axe, and an anchor is centered within a yellow star and diamond shape on a white background.
Knights of Columbus Council #9475

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Knights of Columbus Council #9475

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*DRAFT* Annual Dues Knights of Columbus Council 9475

Annual Dues

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General Membership
$40

General Membership Annual Dues

Honorary Membership
$15

To be eligible for the reduced Annual Dues you must be 65 years old or older, and served in the Knights of Columbus for 25 years.

Life Honorary Membership
Free

To be eligible for the reduced Annual Dues you must be 70 years old or older, and served in the Knights of Columbus for 25 years.

Young Knight or Active Duty Military
$20

To be eligible for the reduced Annual Dues you must be either under the age of 30, or be an active duty military personnell.

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