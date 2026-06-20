DRAFT* Annual Dues Knights of Columbus Council 9475

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General Membership Annual Dues
To be eligible for the reduced Annual Dues you must be 65 years old or older, and served in the Knights of Columbus for 25 years.
To be eligible for the reduced Annual Dues you must be 70 years old or older, and served in the Knights of Columbus for 25 years.
To be eligible for the reduced Annual Dues you must be either under the age of 30, or be an active duty military personnell.
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