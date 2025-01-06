E W Luther Pto
Annual E. W. Luther PTO Beer and Wine Tasting Fundraiser
912 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172, USA
Single General Admission
$40
Admits one person to the event
Admits one person to the event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Double General Admission
$75
Admits two people to the event
Admits two people to the event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Triple General Admission
$100
Admits three people to the event
Admits three people to the event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout