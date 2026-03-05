Educational Farm At Joppa Hill

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Educational Farm At Joppa Hill

About this event

Annual Egg Hunt at Joppa Hill Educational Farm

174 Joppa Hill Rd

Bedford, NH 03110, USA

Child's Ticket 10:00AM
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for one child. Note: to avoid fees on the next page, click "other options" and select "0"

Child's Ticket 12:00PM
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for one child. Note: to avoid fees on the next page, click "other options" and select "0"

Family Ticket/3+ children 10:00 AM
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for one child. Note: to avoid fees on the next page, click "other options" and select "0"

Family Ticket/3+ children 12PM
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for one child. Note: to avoid fees on the next page, click "other options" and select "0"

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