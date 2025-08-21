Annual Employee Raffle to benefit Kenneth Butler Memorial Soup Kitchen

Hosted by
About this raffle
🎟️ The Ultimate Day Off
Take a break, recharge, and enjoy a full 8 hours of PTO! Whether you spend it relaxing at home, on an adventure, or just sleeping in—this is your day, your way.
🎟️ The Mini Getaway
Sometimes a little break makes the biggest difference. Enjoy half a day of PTO (4 hours)—perfect for a long weekend, an early Friday escape, or a slow morning start.
🎟️ GBC Bucks
The choice is yours! Redeem your $50 in GBC Bucks for gift cards or even more PTO. Treat yourself to something you love, on your terms.
🎟️ Tony D’s Date Night
Indulge in a delicious evening at Tony D’s, a locally owned New Palestine favorite. From pasta to steaks, it’s the perfect place for a special night out. 🍝✨
🎟️ Smash’d Burger Feast
Get ready to sink your teeth into some of the best burgers in the Midwest! Enjoy a mouthwatering meal at Smash’d Burger, now serving in Irvington and soon in Greenfield! 🍔🔥
https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2025/05/23/smashd-popular-burger-joint-takes-over-tour-of-italy-space-in-greenfield/
🎟️ Piney Acres Holiday Experience
Make memories that last a lifetime! This $250 experience package includes festive fun at Piney Acres Farm ($100), dinner at FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale ($100), and dessert at Libby’s Ice Cream ($50). The perfect seasonal adventure for family or friends! 🎄🍽️🍦
🔗 Piney Acres Farm | FoxGardin | Libby’s Frozen Treats
🎟️ Fishers Fun Adventure
Looking for something new? All aboard the Nickel Plate Express ($100), then enjoy dinner at Four Day Ray Brewing ($100), and cap it off with a sweet treat from Handel’s Ice Cream ($50). A $250 experience that’s equal parts adventure, flavor, and fun! 🚂🍻🍦
🔗 Nickel Plate Express | Four Day Ray | Handel’s Ice Cream
$
