2025-26 Enrichment & Supply Fees

Full Supporter
$200

Covers the full enrichment and supply costs for your child. Thank you for helping sustain all of OPEPO’s wonderful activities and materials!

Community Supporter
$150

Scholarship Rate - Covers most program costs while helping OPEPO remain accessible for all families. Your generosity keeps our shared experiences strong.

Shared Supporter
$100

Scholarship Rate - Covers half of the annual program costs. Your contribution supports both your child’s learning and the broader classroom community.

Assisted Supporter
$50

Scholarship Rate - Covers part of your child’s program expenses. We’re grateful for your participation and commitment to keeping OPEPO thriving for every student.

Full Scholarship Request
free
