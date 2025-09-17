Mujeres Latinas Unidas Foundation

Hosted by

Mujeres Latinas Unidas Foundation

About this event

Annual Event Mujeres Latinas Unidas Foundation 2025

4340 E Cotton Center Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85040, USA

Ticket
$150

Access to the Annual Event Mujeres Latinas Unidas Foundation. Includes: continental breakfast, lunch buffet, entry to workshops, show and networking event.

Vendor Table
$250

Includes: one 6 foot table, two chairs, and one event ticket that Includes: continental breakfast, lunch buffet, entry to workshops, show and networking event. Unfortunately, food or drinks businesses are NOT allowed for vendor tables.

3x2 Annual event ticket
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 Access to the Annual Event Mujeres Latinas Unidas Foundation. Includes: continental breakfast, lunch buffet, entry to workshops, show and networking event.

Add a donation for Mujeres Latinas Unidas Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!