About this event

Annual Fall Retreat

5400 Town Creek Rd

Dahlonega, GA 30533, USA

The "Solitude & Sanctuary" Package (Single Occupancy)
$860

Indulge in the ultimate weekend of restoration with your own private sanctuary. This ticket secures a private bedroom and private en-suite bathroom within one of our luxury 3-bedroom cottages.


Your Registration Includes:

  • Lodging: 2 Nights in a private King room with a private bathroom in a luxury cottage.
  • Dining: Friday Welcome Party, Saturday Breakfast, Saturday Night "Pretty in Pink" Dinner, and our Sunday Farewell Breakfast. (Note: Saturday lunch is "on your own" to explore the local area.)
  • Experiences: Guided Sunrise Yoga session, fireside S’mores kits, and curated Welcome Bags.
  • Full Access to Resort Amenities:
    • The luxurious Kaya Spa for personalized treatments.
    • Scenic walking trails through 90 acres of lush vineyards.
    • Cozy firepits for evening relaxation.
    • Panoramic Tasting Room with Mountain views.

No refunds.

The "Sisterhood Stay" Package (Shared Occupancy)
$590

Share the retreat experience closely with a friend! This discounted rate is designed for those who want to enjoy the resort's luxury while sharing a room.


⚠️ CRITICAL REQUIREMENT: By purchasing this ticket, you acknowledge that you are sharing a single King bed with your roommate. Both roommates must register individually.


Next Steps: After booking, please email [email protected] to notify the chapter of your confirmed roommate pairing.


Your Registration Includes:

  • Lodging: 2 Nights in a shared bedroom and bathroom (1 bed) in a luxury cottage.
  • Dining: Friday Welcome Party, Saturday Breakfast, Saturday Night "Pretty in Pink" Dinner, and our Sunday Farewell Breakfast. (Note: Saturday lunch is "on your own" to explore the local area.)
  • Experiences: Guided Sunrise Yoga session, fireside S’mores kits, and curated Welcome Bags.
  • Full Access to Resort Amenities:
    • The luxurious Kaya Spa for personalized treatments.
    • Scenic walking trails through 90 acres of lush vineyards.
    • Cozy firepits for evening relaxation.
    • Panoramic Tasting Room with Mountain views.

No refunds.

Payment Plan (Single Occupancy): Installment 1 of 3
$290

Flexible Payment Plans Available

We want every mom to be able to join us for this time of rest and sisterhood! Choosing this option allows you to pay for your retreat in smaller increments. This allows you to secure your spot today with a deposit and spread the remaining balance over several months. Please ensure your final payment is made by August 8, 2026.

  • Deposit: A non-refundable deposit is required to hold your room.
  • Balance: All payments must be completed in full by August 8, 2026 to finalize your reservation.


Payment Plan (Single Occupancy): Installment 2 of 3
$290

Flexible Payment Plans Available

$290

  • Deposit: A non-refundable deposit is required to hold your room.
  • Balance: All payments must be completed in full by August 8, 2026 to finalize your reservation.
Payment Plan (Single Occupancy): Installment 3 of 3
$280

Flexible Payment Plans Available

$280

  • Deposit: A non-refundable deposit is required to hold your room.
  • Balance: All payments must be completed in full by August 8, 2026 to finalize your reservation.
Payment Plan (Shared Occupancy): Installment 1 of 2
$295

Flexible Payment Plans Available

We want every mom to be able to join us for this time of rest and sisterhood! Choosing this option allows you to pay for your retreat in smaller increments. This allows you to secure your spot today with a deposit and spread the remaining balance over several months. Please ensure your final payment is made by August 8, 2026.

  • Deposit: A non-refundable deposit is required to hold your room.
  • Balance: All payments must be completed in full by August 8, 2026 to finalize your reservation.


Payment Plan (Shared Occupancy): Installment 1 of 2
$295

Flexible Payment Plans Available

$295

  • Deposit: A non-refundable deposit is required to hold your room.
  • Balance: All payments must be completed in full by August 8, 2026 to finalize your reservation.

