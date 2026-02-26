Annual Fall Retreat

Share the retreat experience closely with a friend! This discounted rate is designed for those who want to enjoy the resort's luxury while sharing a room.





⚠️ CRITICAL REQUIREMENT: By purchasing this ticket, you acknowledge that you are sharing a single King bed with your roommate. Both roommates must register individually.





Next Steps: After booking, please email [email protected] to notify the chapter of your confirmed roommate pairing.





Your Registration Includes:

Lodging: 2 Nights in a shared bedroom and bathroom (1 bed) in a luxury cottage.

Dining: Friday Welcome Party, Saturday Breakfast, Saturday Night "Pretty in Pink" Dinner, and our Sunday Farewell Breakfast. (Note: Saturday lunch is "on your own" to explore the local area.)

Experiences: Guided Sunrise Yoga session, fireside S’mores kits, and curated Welcome Bags.

Full Access to Resort Amenities:

The luxurious Kaya Spa for personalized treatments. Scenic walking trails through 90 acres of lush vineyards. Cozy firepits for evening relaxation. Panoramic Tasting Room with Mountain views.



No refunds.