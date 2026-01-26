Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Alpha Chi Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Alpha Chi Zeta Chapter

About this event

Annual Scholarship Event Casino Royale, Chips & Kicks - “The Remix” Sneaker Themed Gala

210 Jumping Brook Rd

Neptune Township, NJ 07753, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION
$130

We are grateful for our event Patrons. At this level, you receive all access to this exciting event.

Event sponsorship: Blue Diamond Sponsor
$1,500
  • Five (5) VIP reserved seating event tickets. 
  • Your logo featured on all our social media platforms, included in press releases and showcased on our website prior to the event and placed on digital and print material during the event.
  • 1 full page, 30-second advertisement included in the digital event program.
Event sponsorship: Royale High Roller Sponsor
$1,000
  • Reserved seating at the event
  • Casino game table named in your honor.
  • Your logo featured on all our social media platforms, included in press releases and showcased on our website prior to the event and placed on digital and print material during the event.
  • 1 full-page, 25-second advertisement included in the digital event program.
Event sponsorship: Pearl Sponsor
$500
  • Reserved seating at the event.
  • Your logo featured on all our social media platforms, included in press releases and showcased on our website prior to the event and placed on digital and print material during the event.
  • 1 half page, 20-second advertisement included in the digital event program
Event sponsorship: Sapphire Sponsor
$350
  • Reserved seating at the event.
  • Your logo featured on all our social media platforms, included on websites prior to the event.
Scholarship Supporter
$250

Your logo featured on all our social media platforms, included on websites prior to the event.

Digital Journal Ad: Business Card
$50

Please email your artwork to [email protected]. The deadline is May 20, 2026.


Make a lasting impression with your message or brand as your ad will be prominently featured on monitors during the event within our digital presentation.


Business Card (size H-3.70", W-6.00")

Digital Journal Ad: Half Page
$75

Please email your artwork to [email protected]. The deadline is May 20, 2026.


Make a lasting impression with your message or brand as your ad will be prominently featured on monitors during the event within our digital presentation.

Half-Page (H-7.50", W- 6.65")

Digital Journal Ad: Full Page
$100

Please email your artwork to [email protected]. The deadline is May 20, 2026.


Make a lasting impression with your message or brand as your ad will be prominently featured on monitors during the event within our digital presentation.

Full Page (Standard timing, 16:9) (H-7.50", W-13.33")

Digital Journal Ad: Full Page 20 Sec/20 Sec Silent Video
$150

Please email your artwork to [email protected]. The deadline is May 20, 2026.


Make a lasting impression with your message or brand as your ad will be prominently featured on monitors during the event within our digital presentation.

Full page 20 seconds still image or 20-second silent video (MP3 or MOV)

Add a donation for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Alpha Chi Zeta Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!