Annual Scholarship Event Casino Royale, Chips & Kicks - “The Remix” Sneaker Themed Gala

Hosted by
About this event
We are grateful for our event Patrons. At this level, you receive all access to this exciting event.
Your logo featured on all our social media platforms, included on websites prior to the event.
Please email your artwork to [email protected]. The deadline is May 20, 2026.
Make a lasting impression with your message or brand as your ad will be prominently featured on monitors during the event within our digital presentation.
Business Card (size H-3.70", W-6.00")
Please email your artwork to [email protected]. The deadline is May 20, 2026.
Make a lasting impression with your message or brand as your ad will be prominently featured on monitors during the event within our digital presentation.
Half-Page (H-7.50", W- 6.65")
Please email your artwork to [email protected]. The deadline is May 20, 2026.
Make a lasting impression with your message or brand as your ad will be prominently featured on monitors during the event within our digital presentation.
Full Page (Standard timing, 16:9) (H-7.50", W-13.33")
Please email your artwork to [email protected]. The deadline is May 20, 2026.
Make a lasting impression with your message or brand as your ad will be prominently featured on monitors during the event within our digital presentation.
Full page 20 seconds still image or 20-second silent video (MP3 or MOV)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!