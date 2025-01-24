Lets Go Fishing Eden Prairie
Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser
13600 Technology Dr.
Eden Prairie, MN 55344, USA
Adult Dinner
$18
Adult all you can eat dinner
Adult all you can eat dinner
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Youth Dinner
$7
Youth all you can eat dinner ages 6 -10
Youth all you can eat dinner ages 6 -10
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Child Dinner
free
Children age 5 and under are free but we would be happy to accept your additional free will donation below.
Children age 5 and under are free but we would be happy to accept your additional free will donation below.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout