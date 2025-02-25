Birdsboro Sportsmens Club

Birdsboro Sportsmens Club

Annual Fishing Rodeo Sponsorship

1314 Haycreek Rd

Birdsboro, PA 19508, USA

Community Partner item
Community Partner
$50
Your name will be displayed on our recognition banner, showcasing your commitment to local traditions and community engagement.
True Sportsman item
True Sportsman
$150
Enjoy all the benefits of the Community Partner, plus a yard sign at one of our esteemed fishing holes, directly linking you with the event's core activities.
Community Exhibitor item
Community Exhibitor
$200
Showcase your product or service to our local community at large. Bring a table and get the opportunity to give away swag and speak to our residents.
Prize Sponsor item
Prize Sponsor
$300
Alongside the Community Partner and True Sportsman benefits, your sponsorship will be acknowledged with a special sign at our registration table, featuring your logo next to the prizes you've sponsored, highlighting your pivotal contribution to the event's competitive spirit.
Event Sponsor item
Event Sponsor
$1,000
The pinnacle of sponsorship, offering all aforementioned benefits plus a standalone banner recognizing you as the event’s primary supporter. This exclusive opportunity is limited to one sponsor, ensuring unparalleled visibility throughout the event.
