A Jazzy June Affair

ADVERTISING:

Ad Dimensions: 8.5 x 11





ACCEPTABLE PRINT-READY ADS:

To ensure excellent quality printing, ads must be original (not reproduced), clear (not fuzzy), and color only.





We are requesting that ads be submitted via email to [email protected] by or before Friday, May 22, 2026, in digital

form (JPEG or PNG). PDF files are not permitted. As dimensions should be 8.75 inches by 11.25 inches in size [or] 8.5 inches by 11 inches with a print space border.





Zelle Payment: [email protected] (topladiesofdistinctioninc)

Please place BOD AD or Sponsorship Level in the memo section of the Zelle description.





Make checks payable to:

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. – Greater Cleveland Chapter

(Please include Sponsorship, Ad, or Spotlight in memo line)





Mail completed form with payment to:

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.

Greater Cleveland Chapter

16781 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 225

Shaker Heights, OH 44120