TLOD - Greater Cleveland Chapter

Hosted by

TLOD - Greater Cleveland Chapter

About this event

A Jazzy June Affair

33150 Lakeland Blvd

Eastlake, OH 44095, USA

General Admission
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Group Admission (8)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table seating for 8 guests. Includes event admission, group seating.

Diamond Sponsor - $3,000
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

VIP table for 16 guests, premium outside back cover full-page feature, premier recognition, full branding, and verbal recognition during the event.

Ruby Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP table for 8 guests, full-page feature, sponsor recognition, branding, and verbal acknowledgment.

Sapphire Sponsor - $900
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 event admissions, full-page feature, digital recognition, and verbal

acknowledgment.

Pearl Sponsor - $500
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

COMMUNITY SPONSORSHIP

4 event admissions, half-page feature, and digital recognition.

Emerald Sponsor - $250
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

COMMUNITY SPONSORSHIP

2 event admissions and directory patron listing

Full-Page Ad Sponsor (Book of Distinction)
$100

ADVERTISING:

Ad Dimensions: 8.5 x 11


ACCEPTABLE PRINT-READY ADS:

To ensure excellent quality printing, ads must be original (not reproduced), clear (not fuzzy), and color only.


We are requesting that ads be submitted via email to [email protected] by or before Friday, May 22, 2026, in digital

form (JPEG or PNG). PDF files are not permitted. As dimensions should be 8.75 inches by 11.25 inches in size [or] 8.5 inches by 11 inches with a print space border.


Zelle Payment: [email protected] (topladiesofdistinctioninc)

Please place BOD AD or Sponsorship Level in the memo section of the Zelle description.


Make checks payable to:

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. – Greater Cleveland Chapter

(Please include Sponsorship, Ad, or Spotlight in memo line)


Mail completed form with payment to:

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.

Greater Cleveland Chapter

16781 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 225

Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Half-Page Ad Sponsor (Book of Distinction)
$50

ADVERTISING:

Ad Dimensions: 4.25 x 8.5


ACCEPTABLE PRINT-READY ADS:

To ensure excellent quality printing, ads must be original (not reproduced), clear (not fuzzy), and color only.


We are requesting that ads be submitted via email to [email protected] by or before Friday, May 22, 2026, in digital

form (JPEG or PNG). PDF files are not permitted. As dimensions should be 8.75 inches by 11.25 inches in size [or] 8.5 inches by 11 inches with a print space border.


Zelle Payment: [email protected] (topladiesofdistinctioninc)

Please place BOD AD or Sponsorship Level in the memo section of the Zelle description.


Make checks payable to:

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. – Greater Cleveland Chapter

(Please include Sponsorship, Ad, or Spotlight in memo line)


Mail completed form with payment to:

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.

Greater Cleveland Chapter

16781 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 225

Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Patron of Distinction (Name Listing Only)
$20

ACCEPTABLE PRINT-READY ADS:

To ensure excellent quality printing, ads must be original (not reproduced), clear (not fuzzy), and color only.


We are requesting that ads be submitted via email to [email protected] by or before Friday, May 22, 2026, in digital

form (JPEG or PNG). PDF files are not permitted. As dimensions should be 8.75 inches by 11.25 inches in size [or] 8.5 inches by 11 inches with a print space border.


Zelle Payment: [email protected] (topladiesofdistinctioninc)

Please place BOD AD or Sponsorship Level in the memo section of the Zelle description.


Make checks payable to:

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. – Greater Cleveland Chapter

(Please include Sponsorship, Ad, or Spotlight in memo line)


Mail completed form with payment to:

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.

Greater Cleveland Chapter

16781 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 225

Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Emerging Teen Spotlight
$75

SPOTLIGHT OPPORTUNITY:

Feature honoring outstanding teen leaders.

Ladies of Distinction Spotlight
$100

SPOTLIGHT OPPORTUNITY:

Feature honoring women leaders and entrepreneurs.

Business Spotlight
$100

SPOTLIGHT OPPORTUNITY:

Business feature and recognition

Add a donation for TLOD - Greater Cleveland Chapter

$

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