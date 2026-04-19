A Jazzy June Affair

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About this event
Reserved table seating for 8 guests. Includes event admission, group seating.
VIP table for 16 guests, premium outside back cover full-page feature, premier recognition, full branding, and verbal recognition during the event.
VIP table for 8 guests, full-page feature, sponsor recognition, branding, and verbal acknowledgment.
6 event admissions, full-page feature, digital recognition, and verbal
acknowledgment.
COMMUNITY SPONSORSHIP
4 event admissions, half-page feature, and digital recognition.
COMMUNITY SPONSORSHIP
2 event admissions and directory patron listing
ADVERTISING:
Ad Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
ACCEPTABLE PRINT-READY ADS:
To ensure excellent quality printing, ads must be original (not reproduced), clear (not fuzzy), and color only.
We are requesting that ads be submitted via email to [email protected] by or before Friday, May 22, 2026, in digital
form (JPEG or PNG). PDF files are not permitted. As dimensions should be 8.75 inches by 11.25 inches in size [or] 8.5 inches by 11 inches with a print space border.
Zelle Payment: [email protected] (topladiesofdistinctioninc)
Please place BOD AD or Sponsorship Level in the memo section of the Zelle description.
Make checks payable to:
Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. – Greater Cleveland Chapter
(Please include Sponsorship, Ad, or Spotlight in memo line)
Mail completed form with payment to:
Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.
Greater Cleveland Chapter
16781 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 225
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
ADVERTISING:
Ad Dimensions: 4.25 x 8.5
ACCEPTABLE PRINT-READY ADS:
To ensure excellent quality printing, ads must be original (not reproduced), clear (not fuzzy), and color only.
We are requesting that ads be submitted via email to [email protected] by or before Friday, May 22, 2026, in digital
form (JPEG or PNG). PDF files are not permitted. As dimensions should be 8.75 inches by 11.25 inches in size [or] 8.5 inches by 11 inches with a print space border.
Zelle Payment: [email protected] (topladiesofdistinctioninc)
Please place BOD AD or Sponsorship Level in the memo section of the Zelle description.
Make checks payable to:
Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. – Greater Cleveland Chapter
(Please include Sponsorship, Ad, or Spotlight in memo line)
Mail completed form with payment to:
Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.
Greater Cleveland Chapter
16781 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 225
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
ACCEPTABLE PRINT-READY ADS:
To ensure excellent quality printing, ads must be original (not reproduced), clear (not fuzzy), and color only.
We are requesting that ads be submitted via email to [email protected] by or before Friday, May 22, 2026, in digital
form (JPEG or PNG). PDF files are not permitted. As dimensions should be 8.75 inches by 11.25 inches in size [or] 8.5 inches by 11 inches with a print space border.
Zelle Payment: [email protected] (topladiesofdistinctioninc)
Please place BOD AD or Sponsorship Level in the memo section of the Zelle description.
Make checks payable to:
Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. – Greater Cleveland Chapter
(Please include Sponsorship, Ad, or Spotlight in memo line)
Mail completed form with payment to:
Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.
Greater Cleveland Chapter
16781 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 225
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
SPOTLIGHT OPPORTUNITY:
Feature honoring outstanding teen leaders.
SPOTLIGHT OPPORTUNITY:
Feature honoring women leaders and entrepreneurs.
SPOTLIGHT OPPORTUNITY:
Business feature and recognition
$
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