Annual Fundraiser

55 Chestnut Woods Rd

Redding, CT 06896, USA

General Admission
$200
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Admission
$300
Grants access to event at 5PM to have private cocktail/mocktail hour with horses and a one-on-one with our equine coach.
Full Table
$1,250
Full table of 10 spots. Usual cost would be $2,000 for all 10 tickets but you save $750 by buying a table.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing