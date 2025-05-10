Annual Fundraiser

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General
$50
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Preshow Fundraiser
$25
You're Invited to the Cookout! — Supporters Only.
Join us to get the party started, at our supporters only, Pre-Show Crawfish Boil on the plaza patio — all in support of the Dancin’ in the Street… Motown & More Revue and Bacement, our nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization.
Your VIP experience includes 3 pounds of mouthwatering crawfish, refreshing beverages, custom drink-ware, and plenty of soul-filled fun before the show. We’ll have dominoes, spades — and line dancing on the plaza — so bring your best moves and your game face!
Feel free to BYOB, in accordance with Hermann Park and Miller Theatre guidelines.
Add a donation for Bacement Foundation for the Arts
$
