Annual Fundraiser 90s / Y2K House Party

Platinum Sponsor $500

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Complimentary Tickets - Prominent Projection of Logo & Recognition from Podium, Reserved Seating, Logo/Name listed on NAEF Website & Social Media. 4 Complimentary Tickets - Prominent Projection of Logo & Recognition from Podium, Reserved Seating, Logo/Name listed on NAEF Website & Social Media. More details...