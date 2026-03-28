Not An Easy Fix Inc

Hosted by

Not An Easy Fix Inc

About this event

Annual Fundraiser 90s / Y2K House Party

SOMERVILLE ELKS 375 Union Ave

Bridgewater, NJ 08807, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

Platinum Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Complimentary Tickets - Prominent Projection of Logo & Recognition from Podium, Reserved Seating, Logo/Name listed on NAEF Website & Social Media.

Gold Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 Complimentary Tickets - Prominent Projection of Logo & Recognition from Podium, Reserved Seating, Logo/Name listed on NAEF Website & Social Media.

Silver Sponsor
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Complimentary Tickets - Projection of Logo and Recognition from Podium, Logo/Name listed on NAEF Website & Social Media.

Bronze Sponsor
$50

1 Complimentary Ticket - Projection of Logo and Recognition from Podium, Logo/Name listed on NAEF Website & Social Media.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!