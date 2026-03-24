Annual Fundraiser Gala - Ruby Royale - 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact

Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal





☐ Full page: 8.5x11"

☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"





All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.

• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be

saved at 300 dpi or higher.

• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.

• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.

• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.