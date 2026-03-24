National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Bergen Passaic Chapter

Hosted by

National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Bergen Passaic Chapter

About this event

Annual Fundraiser Gala - Ruby Royale - 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact

1245 Belmont Ave

North Haledon, NJ 07508, USA

VIP Gala Ticket
$325

Add the names of those attending on the following screens.

General Gala Ticket
$250

Add the names of those attending on the following screens.

Sponsorship - Visionary
$25,000

Presenting Sponsor


2 VIP Tables (seating for up to 24) Naming rights, Podium time, Journal Insert, Impact Alignment - partner on mission-aligned pillar activities throughout the year.

Sponsorship - The Advocate
$10,000

1 VIP Table (seating for up to 12), Full Page Journal ad, Logo on event signage & website, podium recognition.

Sponsorship - Ruby Legacy
$7,500

VIP–seating for 6, Full Page Journal ad, Sponsor Logo on event signage & website, podium recognition.

Sponsorship - The Pearl Ally
$5,000

VIP–seating for 4, Full-Page Journal ad, Sponsor Logo on event signage & website, podium recognition.

Sponsorship - The Emerald Community Partner
$2,500

VIP–seating for 2, Full-Page Journal ad, Sponsor Logo on event signage & website, podium recognition.

Sponsorship - Sapphire Sisterhood Supporter
$1,500

VIP Seating for 2, Sponsor logo on event signage.

Premium Journal Ad - Outside Back Cover Page
$2,000

Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal


☐ Full page: 8.5x11"

☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"


All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.

• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be

saved at 300 dpi or higher.

• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.

• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.

• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.

Premium Journal Ad - Insider Front Cover Page
$1,000

Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal


☐ Full page: 8.5x11"

☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"


All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.

• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be

saved at 300 dpi or higher.

• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.

• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.

• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.

Premium Journal Ad - Inside Back Cover
$1,000

Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal


☐ Full page: 8.5x11"

☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"


All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.

• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be

saved at 300 dpi or higher.

• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.

• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.

• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.

Premium Journal Ad - Center Page
$500

Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal


☐ Full page: 8.5x11"

☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"


All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.

• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be

saved at 300 dpi or higher.

• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.

• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.

• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.

Standard Journal Ad - Full page
$250

Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal


☐ Full page: 8.5x11"

☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"


All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.

• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be

saved at 300 dpi or higher.

• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.

• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.

• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.

Standard Journal Ad - Half page
$150

Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal


☐ Full page: 8.5x11"

☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"


All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.

• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be

saved at 300 dpi or higher.

• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.

• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.

• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.

Add a donation for National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Bergen Passaic Chapter

$

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