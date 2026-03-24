Annual Fundraiser Gala - Ruby Royale - 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact

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About this event
Add the names of those attending on the following screens.
Add the names of those attending on the following screens.
Presenting Sponsor
2 VIP Tables (seating for up to 24) Naming rights, Podium time, Journal Insert, Impact Alignment - partner on mission-aligned pillar activities throughout the year.
1 VIP Table (seating for up to 12), Full Page Journal ad, Logo on event signage & website, podium recognition.
VIP–seating for 6, Full Page Journal ad, Sponsor Logo on event signage & website, podium recognition.
VIP–seating for 4, Full-Page Journal ad, Sponsor Logo on event signage & website, podium recognition.
VIP–seating for 2, Full-Page Journal ad, Sponsor Logo on event signage & website, podium recognition.
VIP Seating for 2, Sponsor logo on event signage.
Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal
☐ Full page: 8.5x11"
☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"
All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.
• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be
saved at 300 dpi or higher.
• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.
• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.
• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.
Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal
☐ Full page: 8.5x11"
☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"
All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.
• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be
saved at 300 dpi or higher.
• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.
• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.
• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.
Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal
☐ Full page: 8.5x11"
☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"
All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.
• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be
saved at 300 dpi or higher.
• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.
• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.
• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.
Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal
☐ Full page: 8.5x11"
☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"
All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.
• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be
saved at 300 dpi or higher.
• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.
• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.
• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.
Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal
☐ Full page: 8.5x11"
☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"
All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.
• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be
saved at 300 dpi or higher.
• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.
• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.
• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.
Ruby Royale: 40 Years of Advocacy, Legacy & Impact Souvenir Journal
☐ Full page: 8.5x11"
☐ Half Page: 4.5x6"
All ads will be printed in full color at no cost.
• Photographic elements imported into the ad or ads created in Photoshop should be
saved at 300 dpi or higher.
• High Resolution PDF files are accepted. Be sure to embed your fonts.
• Please submit your ad via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt will be sent within 48 hours.
• The Deadline to Submit an Ad is August 29, 2026, 11:59pm ET.
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