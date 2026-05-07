Under His Umbrella

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Under His Umbrella

About this event

Annual Fundraising Dinner

4200 Country Club Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93306, USA

General Admission
$125

God can do mighty things in the lives of the children in Rwanda when we work together in unity.

Table of 8
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Please let us know who will be seated at your table via email at [email protected].

Table of 10
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Please let us know who will be seated at your table via email at [email protected].

Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium table for 10 and name recognition in the program.
Please let us know who will be seated at your table via email at [email protected].

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Full-page ad, premium table for 10 and name recognition in the program.
Please let us know who will be seated at your table via email at [email protected].

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Full page ad, premium table for 10, name recognition in program and slideshow.
Please let us know who will be seated at your table via email at [email protected].

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