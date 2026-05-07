Annual Fundraising Dinner

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About this event
God can do mighty things in the lives of the children in Rwanda when we work together in unity.
Premium table for 10 and name recognition in the program.
Please let us know who will be seated at your table via email at [email protected].
Full-page ad, premium table for 10 and name recognition in the program.
Please let us know who will be seated at your table via email at [email protected].
Full page ad, premium table for 10, name recognition in program and slideshow.
Please let us know who will be seated at your table via email at [email protected].
$
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