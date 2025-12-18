Fanmi Pitit Manman Mari Foundation 5th Annual Fundraising Gala - [Regions New York]

English

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live entertainment featuring a dynamic performance by Tabou Combo, with Smooth Jude setting the tone during Cocktail Hour, followed by a delicious three-course meal. Your ticket includes full access to an extraordinary night of music, dining, celebration, and a meaningful cause.





Français

Profitez d'une soirée inoubliable avec un spectacle en direct exceptionnel de Tabou Combo, une ambiance musicale assurée par Smooth Jude pendant le cocktail, suivie d'un délicieux repas à trois plats. Votre billet vous donne accès à une soirée extraordinaire placée sous le signe de la musique, de la gastronomie, de la fête et d'une cause importante.

Kreyòl Ayisyen

Pwofite yon sware amizman an dirèk inoubliyab ak yon pèfòmans dinamik pa Tabou Combo, avèk Smooth Jude k ap kòmanse anbyans lan pandan Cocktail Hour la apre sa gen yon bon repa twa sèvis bon gou. Tikè ou a gen ladan l aksè konplè a yon sware ekstraòdinè mizik, manje, selebrasyon, ak yon kòz enpòtan.