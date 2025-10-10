Winter Gala 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes 8 Dinner Tickets (priority seating together)
Priority table placement
Recognition during the event
Your name or logo displayed at your table
and a Special thank-you gift.
This is a beautiful way to gather your people around purpose.
Name on menus + verbal recognition + logo displayed
Recognition at entrance + on main screens
Stage signage + recognition during performances
Logo / name featured in centerpieces & printed program
$
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