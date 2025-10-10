Hosted by

Agape To The Nations

About this event

Winter Gala 2026

392 W Main St

Gallatin, TN 37066, USA

General Admission Seat
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table Host
$1,000

Includes 8 Dinner Tickets (priority seating together)

Priority table placement

Recognition during the event

Your name or logo displayed at your table

and a Special thank-you gift.

This is a beautiful way to gather your people around purpose.


Dinner Underwritter
$6,000

Name on menus + verbal recognition + logo displayed

Venue Underwriter
$3,000

Recognition at entrance + on main screens

Entertainment Underwriter
$3,000

Stage signage + recognition during performances

Decoration Underwriter
$1,500

Logo / name featured in centerpieces & printed program

Add a donation for Agape To The Nations

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!