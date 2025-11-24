First Responders Foundation of Kansas

Hosted by

First Responders Foundation of Kansas

About this event

Annual Gala 2026

6160 E Central Ave

Wichita, KS 67208, USA

Corporate Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

12 admission tickets - Plus 12 bourbon tastings, 12 signature drink tickets, 12 raffle tickets, & 12 money tree drawing tickets. Listed as a Corporate Sponsor. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. Name and Logo added to next 5K Race Shirt. 6 Free Entries to the next 5K Race. Will be placed on the annual 5K race shirts as sponsor with organizations logo

Money Tree Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 admission tickets - Plus 10 bourbon tastings, 10 signature drink tickets, 10 raffle tickets, & 10 money tree drawing tickets. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. 4 Free Entries to the next 5K Race. Listed as a Money Tree Sponsor with your organizations logo.

DJ Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 admission tickets - Plus 8 bourbon tastings, 8 signature drink tickets, 8 raffle tickets, & 8 money tree drawing tickets. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. 2 Free Entries to the next 5K Race. Listed as a DJ Sponsor.

Food Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 admission tickets - Plus 6 bourbon tastings, 6 signature drink tickets, 6 raffle tickets, & 6 money tree drawing tickets. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. Listed as a Food Sponsor.

Casino Games Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 admission tickets - Plus 4 bourbon tastings, 4 signature drink tickets, 4 raffle tickets, & 4 money tree drawing tickets. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. Listed as a Casino Games Sponsor.

$500 Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 admission tickets, - Plus 2 bourbon tastings, 2 raffle tickets, & 2 money tree drawing tickets

General Admission
$150

Enjoy food, Casino games, and dancing. $10 from every ticket sold is donated.

Bourbon Tasting
$25

$5 from every bourbon tasting is donated.

Money Tree Drawing
$20

Purchase your tickets for the money tree drawing. Available for purchase the night of the event as well.

Add a donation for First Responders Foundation of Kansas

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