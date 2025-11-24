Annual Gala 2026

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About this event
12 admission tickets - Plus 12 bourbon tastings, 12 signature drink tickets, 12 raffle tickets, & 12 money tree drawing tickets. Listed as a Corporate Sponsor. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. Name and Logo added to next 5K Race Shirt. 6 Free Entries to the next 5K Race. Will be placed on the annual 5K race shirts as sponsor with organizations logo
10 admission tickets - Plus 10 bourbon tastings, 10 signature drink tickets, 10 raffle tickets, & 10 money tree drawing tickets. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. 4 Free Entries to the next 5K Race. Listed as a Money Tree Sponsor with your organizations logo.
8 admission tickets - Plus 8 bourbon tastings, 8 signature drink tickets, 8 raffle tickets, & 8 money tree drawing tickets. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. 2 Free Entries to the next 5K Race. Listed as a DJ Sponsor.
6 admission tickets - Plus 6 bourbon tastings, 6 signature drink tickets, 6 raffle tickets, & 6 money tree drawing tickets. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. Listed as a Food Sponsor.
4 admission tickets - Plus 4 bourbon tastings, 4 signature drink tickets, 4 raffle tickets, & 4 money tree drawing tickets. Logo added to all promotions and event pages. Listed as a Casino Games Sponsor.
2 admission tickets, - Plus 2 bourbon tastings, 2 raffle tickets, & 2 money tree drawing tickets
Enjoy food, Casino games, and dancing. $10 from every ticket sold is donated.
$5 from every bourbon tasting is donated.
Purchase your tickets for the money tree drawing. Available for purchase the night of the event as well.
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