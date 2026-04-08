Sheriffs Hispanic Advisory Council Inc

Hosted by

Sheriffs Hispanic Advisory Council Inc

About this event

Annual Gala 2026

4121 N 50th St

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

General Admission
$140
Platinum Sponsorship
$4,500

20 Tickets, Logo recognition in program book, Verbal and visual recognition during event program, Placement of Logo / name in all media advertisement, Company name on table.

Gold Sponsorship
$3,000

10 Tickets, Logo recognition in program book, Verbal and visual recognition during event program, Placement of Logo / name in all media advertisement, Company name on table.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,700

5 Tickets, Logo recognition in program book, Verbal and visual recognition during event program, Placement of Logo / name in all media advertisement.

Bronze Sponsorship
$750

2 Tickets, Logo recognition in program book, Verbal and visual recognition during event program.

Corporate Table
$1,400

10 Tickets, Company name on table.

Add a donation for Sheriffs Hispanic Advisory Council Inc

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