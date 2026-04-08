Annual Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
20 Tickets, Logo recognition in program book, Verbal and visual recognition during event program, Placement of Logo / name in all media advertisement, Company name on table.
10 Tickets, Logo recognition in program book, Verbal and visual recognition during event program, Placement of Logo / name in all media advertisement, Company name on table.
5 Tickets, Logo recognition in program book, Verbal and visual recognition during event program, Placement of Logo / name in all media advertisement.
2 Tickets, Logo recognition in program book, Verbal and visual recognition during event program.
10 Tickets, Company name on table.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!