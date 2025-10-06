BADV Rajat Jayanti Bijoya Shommelon - Sangam Restaurant

A Culinary Adventure Awaits

Embark on a delightful journey of taste and tradition with our Kolkata Chinese delicacies. This unique fusion of flavors blends the rich culinary heritage of Kolkata with the vibrant tastes of Chinese cuisine, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

Event Highlights

Live DJ

Enjoy an electrifying atmosphere as our talented DJ sets the mood with a mix of music that will keep you entertained throughout the evening. Dance to your favorite tunes or simply savor the beat as you indulge in delicious dishes.

Games and Fun

Join in on a variety of engaging games designed for all ages. Whether you're a competitor at heart or simply want to enjoy some friendly fun, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Exciting Door Prizes

Don't miss your chance to win fantastic door prizes! Each guest will have the opportunity to take home a special gift, adding an extra layer of excitement to your evening.

Join Us

Come with friends, family, or colleagues and make memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you're a food enthusiast or simply looking for a night of fun and entertainment, this event promises to be a highlight of your calendar.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to savor Kolkata Chinese delicacies, accompanied by a lively DJ, engaging games, and the chance to win exciting door prizes. We look forward to welcoming you!