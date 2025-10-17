Dine & Derby: Auction Dinner & Gala

River Valley Church 1040 Redwood Ave

Grants Pass, OR 97527

Ticket for One
$40

Dinner & Gala Attendance

Table for 8
$300

Dinner & Gala Attendance for 8 guests

Business Card Advertiser
$100

Business card sized ad in Auction booklet

Quarter Page Advertiser
$250

Quarter page ad in Auction booklet

Half Page Advertiser
$500

Half page ad in Auction booklet

Silver Sponsor
$750

Advertisement on Trifold on every table, quarter page ad in Auction booklet, 2 tickets to Auction with reserved seating

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Prominent banner, quarter page ad in Auction booklet, 4 tickets with reserved seating

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on one side of the bid paddles, half page ad in Auction booklet, 4 tickets with reserved seating

Diamon Sponsor
$2,500

Banner above stage at event, front page ad in Auction booklet, Head table for 8 guests

