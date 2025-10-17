Dine & Derby: Auction Dinner & Gala

Grants Pass, OR 97527
Dinner & Gala Attendance
Dinner & Gala Attendance for 8 guests
Business card sized ad in Auction booklet
Quarter page ad in Auction booklet
Half page ad in Auction booklet
Advertisement on Trifold on every table, quarter page ad in Auction booklet, 2 tickets to Auction with reserved seating
Prominent banner, quarter page ad in Auction booklet, 4 tickets with reserved seating
Logo on one side of the bid paddles, half page ad in Auction booklet, 4 tickets with reserved seating
Banner above stage at event, front page ad in Auction booklet, Head table for 8 guests
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing