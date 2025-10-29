Annual Gala

Hosted by
Show your Aggie pride with this spirited collection full of maroon must-haves and campus nostalgia. Perfect for any proud member of the Aggie family
Includes:
Suggested donation.
Snuggle up this season with warm, feel-good goodies made for fall days and soft nights. This basket is all about comfort, cocoa, and cozy vibes.
Includes:
Suggested donation.
Press pause and unwind with self-care favorites designed to calm, refresh, and recharge. Your personal reminder to take a breath—you’ve earned it.
Includes:
Suggested donation.
Suggested donation.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!