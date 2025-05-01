Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Delta Zeta Sigma

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Delta Zeta Sigma

65th Anniversary Gala, Sapphire Jubilee "Legacy in Motion"

2609 N Duke St

Durham, NC 27704, USA

General Admission
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Couples Ticket
$275
Table (Seats 8)
$1,100
Supporter
$150

Name in program. Quarter Page Ad


Deadline: All artwork and payment must be submitted by Nov 30th, 2025


- Format: PDF, PNG, or JPG at 300 DPI preferred

- Design Help: Available for an additional $25


Please email image, design or questions to [email protected]

Bronze Sponsor
$500

• 2 tickets
- Half Page Ad in souvenir program
- Name listed on sponsor board



Deadline: All artwork and payment must be submitted by Nov 30th, 2025


- Format: PDF, PNG, or JPG at 300 DPI preferred

- Design Help: Available for an additional $25


Please email image, design or questions to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

- 4 tickets
- Full Page Ad in souvenir program
- Verbal acknowledgment at event



Deadline: All artwork and payment must be submitted by Nov 30th, 2025


- Format: PDF, PNG, or JPG at 300 DPI preferred

- Design Help: Available for an additional $25


Please email image, design or questions to [email protected]

